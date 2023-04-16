One person has been confirmed killed, another seriously injured while not fewer than 64 houses were razed following a communal clash in Sang village of Bogoro LGA in Bauchi state.

Also, properties worth millions of Naira were utterly destroyed in the process.

Reports available revealed that the incident took place on Saturday over a coronation of a traditional ruler in the village which divided the people against each other.

While confirming the clash, Bauchi State Police Command stated that, on Saturday, at about 1900hrs, the Command received a distress call over ongoing skirmishes in Bogoro area of the State.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, preliminary investigation revealed that the communal clash in Sang village of Bogoro LGA emanated from the coronation of the Hamlet Head of the area

He stated in statement that some irate youths belonging to different factions, protested against the coronation of the person chosen, consequently, it resulted in an attack on innocent citizens, as the irate youths set 64 houses, three motorcycles and Properties worth millions of Naira ablaze.

“In the process, one person by the name of Apollos Danlami, 70, was killed in the incidence while another,

Nahemiya Bature, 65, and some other people were injured in the fracas.”

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command CP Aminu Alhassan immediately swung into action and his effort has brought the situation under control.

The Command deployed Police operatives comprising Tactical teams,(RRS) Rapid Response Squad and Operations Restore Peace swiftly responded to the distress call and their efforts brought the situation under control.