Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the death of one person in Onitsha road accident.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the accident in a statement in Awka, on Wednesday night, said the Police Operatives attached to Central Police Station Onitsha also rescued five other accident victims of the fatal road crash.

He said the accident occur along the Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by defunct Nitel Office Onitsha.

According to the PPRO, in the statement, Police operatives attached to Central Police Station Onitsha have rescued six accident victims of a fatal motor accident that occurred by 6 pm on Wednesday along the Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by defunct Nitel Office Onitsha.

The operatives provided financial support for the treatment, while five of the victims are responding to medical treatment, unfortunately, one was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

The operatives also recovered one Howo truck with Reg Nos: AWK 899 ZQ, One diahatsu shuttle bus with Reg nos AKL 978 and one Mitsubishi L300 bus with Reg nos SKA 439 XA.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has ordered an immediate manhunt for the driver of the truck on the run as preliminary information from the eyewitnesses reveals that the driver was reckless.

