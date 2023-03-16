Hakeem Gbadamosi

The Ondo state Police command on Thursday, expressed its readiness for the House of Assembly election in the state, saying a sizeable number of security personnel would be deployed to the 18 local government areas of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami who stated this while speaking Nigerian Tribune correspondent, said the state’s other security outfits, aside from the military and the Department of State Service (DSS), would complement the efforts of the police in the state during the election.

Odunlami said the command had taken steps to guarantee the security, and safety of the voters and ensure peaceful level playgrounds for free, fair and credible conduct of the polls.

She said that the security measures put in place would enable eligible voters to participate in all electoral processes without threat to lives and property.

According to her, “police and other security agencies are fully prepared and ready to protect voters and INEC officials during and after the election.

” I want to assure all law-abiding residents of the state that they can go about freely exercising their franchise on March 18 without threat to lives and property.

“The zone is fully ready to deal decisively with anyone who disrupts the elections, and we call on politicians to play the game according to the rules”.

However, Odunlami disclosed that the state Police Command has received additional Anti-riot and crowd control equipment to enhance Police service delivery during the election.

She said the distribution of gadgets to all Divisions in the state has commenced to train Policemen on their usage, enhance service delivery and ease the duties of Personnel deployed to Polling units and collation centres during the election.

She said “the Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, is also using this medium to inform the people of the State that he has not reneged on his promises of adequate security before, during and after the election as portrayed in the first phase of the general election”





