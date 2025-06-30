Ondo: Police arrest three suspects over death of commercial sex worker

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a commercial sex worker at a brothel in Akure, the state capital.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 29, 2025, at a brothel located in the Cathedral area of Akure.

According to an eyewitness, the incident stemmed from a disagreement between the deceased and a male customer who demanded uninterrupted sex with the woman.

The sex worker reportedly became weak during the act and could not continue, prompting the customer to demand a refund of N15,000, which she refused to return.

The witness said the brothel manager intervened, but all efforts to resolve the issue were unsuccessful, as the customer insisted on either receiving a refund or completing the act.

ALSO READ:APM Terminals, NDLEA strengthen alliance against drug trafficking in Lagos Ports

The customer was said to have left the brothel, only to return with some men suspected to be his associates, insisting on retrieving the money from the sex worker.

The situation escalated into a physical altercation, during which the victim’s condition deteriorated, and she became unable to stand.

A distress call was made to the police, who promptly dispatched a patrol team to the scene and met the suspects attempting to forcefully retrieve the money from the woman.

The victim, who was very weak, was rushed to a hospital in the Lafe area, while the police arrested three of the suspects at the scene.

However, the eyewitness said, “Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital in Akure, and her body was deposited at the State Specialist Hospital morgue for autopsy.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

He added that further and discreet investigations would be carried out by detectives from the command, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend two other individuals who fled the scene.

He said, “The command urges residents to remain calm and provide any useful information that could assist the investigation,” assuring that justice will be pursued diligently.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE