Dantata’s burial in Saudi postponed over documentation delay — FG

The Federal Government has announced the postponement of the burial of renowned Nigerian businessman, Aminu Dantata, who passed away on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates.

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed to the BBC on Monday that the delay was due to the late arrival of the deceased’s body in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabian govt approves burial of Dantata in Medina

“There are regulations set by the Saudi government on how to bring a body for burial in the country, so now the paperwork is being filled out between the Saudi government and the family of the deceased,” the minister said.

He explained that the body would be flown from the UAE to Saudi Arabia once all necessary documentation had been finalised.

According to him, both the Nigerian embassy in Saudi Arabia and the bereaved family have completed funeral preparations and are now waiting for the remains to arrive.

