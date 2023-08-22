The Ondo State chapters of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Tuesday, hailed the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for giving topmost priority to the welfare of the teachers and schools Infrastructure, attracting young talents into the teaching profession.

The State Chairman of the NUT, Comrade Victor Amoko stated this during the opening ceremony of the Study Circle Leadership training in Akure, Ondo state capital, the current administration has been addressing fundamental issues affecting teachers and education in the state to strengthen the quality of education in the state.

He said the Akeredolu-led administration has recruited over 1,200 primary school teachers while primary school teachers have also been included in the housing and car loan in the state.

Amoko said “We have succeeded in the inclusion of primary school teachers in the state government housing/cars loan scheme, while the state government has recruited 1200 primary Schools teachers in Ondo State.

“There is also regular promotion of promotable teachers in the state, implementation of elongation of career progression for graduate primary school teachers from grade level 15 to grade 16 like their counterparts in other sectors of the State public service and many more.

“The recent approval of new retirement age and length of service for the teaching profession, educational officers, assistant educational officers and technical instructors, and the resuscitation of sponsorship of World Teachers Day celebration in the state is commendable.”

Speaking on the training workshop, Amoko said that the ‘Study Circle Programme’ which was inherited from the Swedish Teachers Union in 1984, was put in place “with the ultimate aim of widening the outlook and knowledge of teachers as it affects Trade Union Education.”

He said the Study Circle Programme also exposes members of the group to the multivarious operational activities of the Nigeria Union of Teachers in specific areas of the teachers organisation administration and governance.

Speaking, the National coordinator of NUT study circle project, Comrade Solomon Daisi Igbelowowa, said the workshop will expose and assist teachers in their teaching on difficult topics, and improves teachers’ knowledge, skills, motivation, and self-efficacy.

“We are having this training program for Ondo state teachers to educate them. We all know that in anything we do, the position of education cannot be undermined, we need training for teachers, the best in all ramifications is needed, anything we do we should be able to exhibit excellence.

“This is one of the reasons the union has given more premium to the training, and we are not only training the leaders but also the teachers how to go about things in the classroom so that there would be peace and no form of cries.

“The government of Ondo state has been fair to teachers and they are performing well in terms of teachers welfare but they said the largest room on earth is the room for improvement.

“We still need improvement, we still need them to do more, we are not there yet. We want them to continue the present development, we want the government to improve the economic well-being of our members.”

