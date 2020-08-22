Ondo LG Election: Conduct peaceful ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Saturday described the conduct of the local government election in the state as a huge success, saying the exercise was rancour-free.

Akeredolu, who stated this after casting his vote at his Owo country home, at Ward 5, Unit 6 Ijebu Owo around 10.44 am, described the turnout for the election as impressive.

The governor who was accompanied by his wife, Betty Akeredolu, however, condemned the state independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) for not supplying adequate election materials to some polling units as experienced in Igoba, Akure North, Ile Oluji/Okeigbo where voters protested late arrival of voting materials.

Accreditation and voting commenced between 8 am and 10 am in Owo, the home town of the governor.

Security was fully on ground while the elders, security agents and electoral officials all abided by COVID-19 protocols

Some electorate including the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale and the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adekola Olawoye described the council polls as peaceful.

