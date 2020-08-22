NSCDC nabs 8 suspected kidnappers in Iseyin

The Agro Rangers Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has arrested eight suspected kidnappers in Iseyin area of the state.

According to the NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Oduwole Olusegun, in a statement made available to newsmen, the suspects had been terrorising residents of Ado Awaye, Araromi LCDA, Okaka and Otu communities in Itesiwsju Local Government Area and Ilero in Iwa Local Council Development Authority.

Among those arrested were two female members of the kidnapping syndicate.

The arrest was made possible after a member of the public made a distress call to the Agro Rangers in Oke Ogun axis at about 11:15 p.m. last Thursday that some suspected kidnappers had been spotted at a hotel at Oke Adeta in Iseyin.

The PRO quoted the state commandant of NSCDC, Mr Iskiku Akinsanya, as saying that in the course of investigation, operatives of the command trailed one of the suspects, Umaru Lawal, to a hideout.

Lawal (25) allegedly said the telephone number used in tracking him down belonged to his friend.

Akinsanya said, “Interrogation revealed that some numbers were stored on his phone with different codes such as 52,42,33, among others and it was through this that the command arrested the remaining members of the syndicate.”

Items recovered from the suspects include a Boxer motorcycle with registration number, BDJ 580 UL, another Boxer motorcycle registration number, EGB 628 UF; four Tecno phones, one QUP phone, two Itel phones and N32,510.

He said the suspects would be handed over to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Oyo State police command for further investigation and prosecution.

