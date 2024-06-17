Ahead of the governorship election in Ondo State, a member of the House of Representatives representing Akoko South/East and South/West Federal Constituency, Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati, has declared support for the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Adefarati who made the declaration known after a meeting with all the APC ward chairmen in Akoko South West Local Government area, urged the party leaders and people to support Aiyedatiwa towards taking the state to a greater height.

The lawmaker charged all the chairmen to canvass support for Aiyedatiwa in order to win the forthcoming election and for the ruling party to continue ruling the state.

He described APC as a party to beat in Akoko land and called on the leaders of the party from the area to leave no stone unturned to ensure victory for the incumbent governor.

He further stressed the need to begin regular meetings and campaign in earnest as the election is around the corner, nothing that Aiyedatiwa has done more than enough for the growth of Ondo State to warrant giving him the opportunity to serve again.

“Go around the state and see developmental projects that are positively impactful on the entire people of Ondo state.

“In terms of road networks, effective education programs and policies, good healthcare and enabling environment for commercial growth for the people and communities in the state.

“I can assure you that the governor will not relent, he will do it again and I am very sure that all the progressive people who have witnessed and enjoyed the good work of the governor will rally round him and support him for a successful victory.

“We, in Akoko land have resolved to work to deliver him resoundingly on November 16 2024. We have no doubt that we will celebrate our victory and the future of our dear state will be guaranteed.

“It is our desire that the revolution, currently ongoing in education, health, agriculture, youth and women empowerment, as well as infrastructure, will continue when we elect the man who understands the development wand of the current administration.

“We are for consolidation. We are for continuity. We are for Aiyedatiwa.We are for a united and prosperous sunshine state.”