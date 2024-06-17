On Monday, the Ondo State Government said it is on red alert and prepared to address the possible spread of cholera disease in the state, saying it has activated its surveillance for immediate response to any case of cholera in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, who disclosed this during a chat with newsmen, said although no active case has been recorded, the state government has put all measures in place to guide against a possible outbreak.

He recalled that two cases were recorded in Okitipupa local government areas in January this year, but they were quickly curtailed by the Rapid Response Team of the state, and he assured them that the Rapid Response Team would be further strengthened.

Ajaka disclosed that the state has strengthened the Rapid Response Team, which includes PHC coordinators, lab focal persons, and surveillance officers across the senatorial districts of the state, through the COPREP programme.

He said, “The surveillance team was also strengthened by the COPREP programme, with community informants and contact tracers trained and placed on stipends for 8 months; however, they would be deployed for active case search in preparation for a cholera outbreak.”

Ajaka explained that an emergency preparedness committee would be put in place to work on issues such as the provision of potable water, sanitation, strengthening of health institutions, and other relevant sectors.

He said there would be a collaborative effort between all the agencies in the health sector and other MDAs, such as the Ministries of Environment, Agriculture, information, Water Resources and Waste Management Agency

The Commissioner disclosed that an incident management system would be set up through the EOC, which would facilitate case detection, isolation and treatment of cases, including complications

He promised that the government would play its part by sensitising and creating awareness in the mass media and also through community engagement.

He therefore appealed to the residents of the state to be cautious and access any of the primary healthcare facilities across the state in the event of any health challenge.

He also appealed to citizens of the state to maintain a high level of personal and food hygiene and report promptly to the hospital in case of diarrhoea and vomiting

“Cholera is a bacterial infection that can cause severe diarrhoea and dehydration. The symptoms of cholera can include diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration, amongst others,” he said

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE