Ondo guber: Aspirants gets provisional clearance certificate today

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and chairman of the screening committee for Ondo Gubernatorial primaries, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has said that all aspirants for the Ondo state guber primaries that made the screening will be issued a provisional clearance certificate by the screening committee today, Friday 5th July 2020.

Dogara said the committee will be detailed in scrutinizing the documents presented by each aspirant so that the party does not suffer the fate of those who were careless in interrogating claims by aspirants on their respective qualifications.

The former Speaker who said the committee will reconvene at 1 pm today to concluded the process, assured all aspirant of a justice which he said is all-encompassing.

“We have agreed to reconvene at 1 pm. I think thereafter it will just take a few hours for us to start issuing provisional clearance certificate to the aspirants. But the exercise is ongoing and it is going on very well.

“This is in view of that fact that developments in politics no longer support the case of whimsical screening exercise any more.

“You have seen it, some people won elections and lost elections on the account of defective screenings that were done by the officials of their parties.

“So, we are hoping for each of these aspirants to account for the information given to the party and the documents that they are submitting.

