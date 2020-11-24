The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo House of Assembly, Hon Iroju Ogundeji, on Tuesday, was impeached from office, few days after the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure ordered his reinstatement.

Ogundeji, who is the lawmaker representing Odigbo Constituency I in the state House of Assembly was impeached over alleged gross misconduct.

The impeachment was sequel to a parliamentary resolution presented by Hon Tomide Akinrogunde, who alleged Ogundeji of gross misconduct, which he said is inimical to the progress of the House.

The resolution which was signed by 20 members of the House of Assembly was in line with the Standing Order of the House, which was adopted by the lawmakers at plenary, while the lawmakers after deliberations on the petition, unanimously impeached Ogundeji

Ogundeji suspension was attributed to his stand against the impeachment of the embattled deputy governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

Ogundeji was subsequently replaced by Hon Samuel Aderoboye, from Odigbo Constituency II, after a majority voice vote.

Aderoboye was the Deputy Speaker of the House during the fourth Assembly.

In his acceptance speech, Aderoboye pledged to work with other stakeholders in ensuring the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, representing Owo Constituency I, was appointed as the new Majority leader, Hon Akingbaso Festus, representing Idanre State Constituency is the new Minority Leader and Hon Taofeeq Mohammed is the new Chief Whip of the House.

Meanwhile, a panel has been set up by the House to investigate the allegation of gross misconduct against the former Deputy Speaker.

The panel is headed by Abayomi Akinruntan.

The House of Assembly, however, said it has not received the copy of the court judgement on the suspended lawmakers, ordered to be reinstated by the Appeal Court.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ondo Deputy Speaker impeached