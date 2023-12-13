Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, on Wednesday, forwarded his letter of medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

Akeredolu in the letter stated the letter became necessary to attend to his health and the need for medical follow up in abroad after recuperating.

Confirming the receipt of the letter, the Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt. Hon.Olamide Oladiji, said the Governor’s action is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter, Akeredolu’s Deputy, Hon.Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity.

He said Ayedatiwa will be handling the state affairs in Acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

He disclosed that the medical leave is expected to commence on Wednesday,13th December,2023.

Oladiji who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor Akeredolu also expressed optimism that the governor would soon resume his duty post in no distant period.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, on Wednesday, forwarded his letter of medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

Akeredolu in the letter stated the letter became necessary to attend to his health and the need for medical follow up in abroad after recuperating.

Confirming the receipt of the letter, the Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt. Hon.Olamide Oladiji, said the Governor’s action is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter, Akeredolu’s Deputy, Hon.Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity.

He said Ayedatiwa will be handling the state affairs in Acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

He disclosed that the medical leave is expected to commence on Wednesday,13th December,2023.

Oladiji who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor Akeredolu also expressed optimism that the governor would soon resume his duty post in no distant period.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE