An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2020 governorship election in Ondo state, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, has described the death of the late governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, as shocking, stating that it’s a significant loss to the people of Ondo state, his community of Owo, and the nation at large.

Akingboye, the Chief Executive Officer of Benshore Maritime Ltd. & Clog Oil systems, said Akeredolu left when his contributions and voice were most needed in the state and the nation.

Akingboye said he received the news of the former Governor’s death with great shock, stating that his demise is not only a huge loss to the nation, the good people of Ondo state in general, but also the legal community.

He said, “It is really unfortunate that this morning, death came and snatched away a man that I consider to be a real human being, passionate about Nigeria, and its development, principled, kind, simple, practical, down-to-earth, and revolutionary.

“Akeredolu was a valiant fighter, a truthful leader, a consistent statesman, and a liberal democrat whose contribution to achieving the Southern presidency and South West Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, remains evergreen.

“Aketi stood for his people; he stood for truth when others were afraid to do so, not minding whose ox is gored.”

The business mogul and philanthropist also specifically sympathizes with the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, the people of Owo, and the Akeredolu family for the monumental loss; prays that God grants them fortitude to bear the loss.

He said, “In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the new Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; we pray for God’s protection, guidance, and wisdom.

Akingboye also implores Aiyedatiwa to maintain his good name, prioritize the interests of the masses, and ensure that he leaves no stone unturned in ensuring Ondo state is a viable, strong, virile, and happiest place we are all proud of.

