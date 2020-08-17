Ondo 2020: PDP picks House of Reps member, Gboluga as Jegede’s running mate

Less than 24 hours before the final submission of the names of candidates and their running mates for the governorship election in Ondo State, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has picked a serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikengboju Gboluga as his running mate.

The PDP has forwarded the name of the lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency at the Lower House, Gboluga, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace the name earlier submitted by the candidate.

Jegede had earlier picked one of the aides of UNILAG, Olumide Ogunje, from Irele local government area of the state as his running mate.

It was gathered that Jegede on Monday submitted Gboluga’s name to the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Sencondus, at the national secretariat in Abuja.

ALSO READ: DSS releases Mailafia after 40 minutes

Confirming the development, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kennedy Peretei, said Gboluga has been picked as Jegede’s running mate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state

Peretei said the name of the running mate had been submitted to the National office of the INEC in Abuja.

Meanwhile, about four members of the party from the southern senatorial district of the state had been tipped for the position before Jegede finally settled for Gboluga.

Those tipped to emerge include, Gboluga Ikengboju, Hon. Benson Amuwa; Barrister Sola Ebiseni, Mrs Banke Solton and Banji Okunomo, all from Ondo South senatorial district.

PDP Jegede hails from Ondo Central and governor Rotimi Akeredolu hails from Ondo North while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) hailed from the south.

The choice of a running mate from Ondo South, which is often regarded as the stronghold of the PDP, is to strengthen the chances of PDP in winning the election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE