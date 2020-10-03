Ondo 2020: Akeredolu can’t lose this election ― Commissioner

The chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of Rotimi Akeredolu Campaign Organization and the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Hon. Donald Ojogo, on Saturday, expressed optimism about governor Akeredolu’s victory saying there was no way Akeredolu can lose the coming election.

Ojogo who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Akure, Ondo State capital, said so many factors favour the incumbent governor which are enough to see him through, even with a very wide margin.

According to him, “The support base of the governor is massive. To begin with, the APC is no doubt the largest party in the state and its membership has been increasing by the day.

“This means there is quite a lot of people, that is our members, out there canvassing support for him.

“On the other hand, the main opposition PDP is divided with a breakaway faction to face it in the ZLP. The two factions are bound to destroy each other as things are going.

“You must also know that the APC has more vote-worthy political heavyweights than the other political parties put together.

“For example, Chief Olusola Oke has never lost an election in Ilaje and he is still very popular with his people. Add the Aiyedatiwa factor to that and you will know that the Local government is for Akeredolu.

” If you go to Akoko, Akeredolu can go to bed with the two House of Representatives members, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and Ade Adeogun who are highly popular and influential among their constituents.

“Yet they are just two of the heavyweights that notably include Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Dr Tunji Abayomi and the new sensation Rear Admiral Alade, just to name a few. In any case, the PDP has gone into the sleep mode in Akoko while the ZLP is an unknown stranger there.”

Ojogo who said the situation was similar in other local government areas across the state said the other political parties would be stunned during the next Saturday election.

He added that most influential in Akeredolu’s support base are the traditional rulers and said “all over the state, they don’t joke with Akeredolu at all.

“To them, his re-election is a foregone conclusion. I won’t mention names but you do know that the traditional rulers of Owo division have met at the palace of Olowo of Owo even before the primary elections to endorse him for the second term.

Honestly, I don’t know any traditional ruler that is not solidly behind Akeredolu,” he explained.

He said “Go to the street to feel the pulse of the people. It’s Aketi everywhere except in some few areas where the oppositions enjoy some pockets of support.

“But this shouldn’t be surprising. Akeredolu is simply superb and extraordinary with solid leadership qualities. He has creditably discharged the contents of his mandate and put smiles on the faces of many.

“He has confronted the challenges of poverty, hunger and unemployment by embarking on various programs and projects that directly touch the lives of the people positively.

“And he has plans to do more with emphasis on industrialization, deep seaport development, bitumen exploitation, expansion in infrastructure and social services and ultimately massive employment generation.

“So why wouldn’t he defeat his opponents’ hands down? Surprisingly none of them has come out with any action plan superior to that of Akeredolu.

“All we have been hearing are general statements without substance. How can you be contesting to be governor without presenting the people with any blueprint?

“I just don’t understand. In any case, why should we hand over the affairs of this state to a political novice or to someone with doubtful academic qualification?”

