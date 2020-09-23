On staggered school attendance

First and foremost, our amiable Governor Seyi Makinde should be highly appreciated for the reopening of various schools in Oyo State after the closure of schools for about six months in order to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 that is ravaging the world.

As a matter of fact, noon day school system should be operated for just a short period because of its disadvantages on the students who are involved.

Apparently, it has been stipulated that a set of students will be in school between the period of 8:00am and 11:00am while another set of students in both primary and secondary school will be in the school between 12noon and 3:00pm. The people in authority should take congnisance of what the weather forecaster had earlier said concerning the late heavy downpour that could disrupt various activities as well as assimilation period for students.

The fact remains that nobody is a prognosis of natural disasters but metrological predictions and counsel should not be discarded either.

Many of these students are coming from long distances to their various schools where it might be difficult for many of them to reach their houses on time, especially during the rush hour and heavy traffic in many areas.

While it has become imperative to operate noon day schooling system, it should be for a limited period so as to consider the plight of the affected students.

Rev. Oladimeji Michael Olalekan,

Oyo State.

