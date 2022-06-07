On Owo church attack

The continuous attacks on public places leading to loss of lives of innocent Nigerians is like provoking unreasonable war; terrorists masquerading as unknown gunmen attacking and killing innocent people in the south has reached an unbearable level and it is high time a note of warning is sounded to caution those behind these evil attacks not to provoke unreasonable war in the country.

This warning became expedient following the massacre of last Sunday in a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state by alleged unknown gunmen following the recent kidnap of a top Methodist Church leader and collection of N100 million as ransom in a South Eastern State and numerous invasion of towns in Oke-Ogun in Oyo State.

The Owo Catholic church massacre is satanic and devilish. The bloodbath is barbaric, condemnable and the dastardly act should be condemned by all God-fearing and patriotic Nigerians. The day they chose to attack Christians was a Pentecost day which was very important in Christendom because it is the day Jesus Christ disciples received the Holy Spirit.

Any attempt to ignite religious war in the south will never succeed. Any attempt to start tribal war will not be tolerated. Yorubas are peace-loving and should not be provoked into unreasonable war. Those that carried out this dastardly attack are not unknown.

“This devilish act must not go unpunished. The attackers must be hounded down and must face the full weight of the law. They should never escape punishment. I blame the security forces for not doing enough to protect the Nigerian people. Our security agencies must be held accountable for this satanic act; they should come out clean on this devastation.

The Federal Government should declare national mourning for the soul of the innocent and peace-loving people cut down in their prime. A state of emergency should be declared on our security and our constitution should also be amended to allow every state to have its armed state police to secure lives and properties.





There is an urgent need for restructuring of the Amotekun to be more dynamic while the Eastern and Middle-Belt counterparts should also revitalise their security outfits. Lagos State Government should also establish its own Amotekun security outfit, to support all other security operatives in the state.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri,

Lagos

