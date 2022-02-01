On incessant killing of ladies for money ritual

What is wrong with Nigerian young men of today that they now kill ladies for ritual? The continued killing of innocent ladies for money ritual by teenagers and young adults has become a major threat especially in the Southwest.

This is the right time to call on Yoruba elders and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba, Chief Gani Adams to look into this new trend; many ladies, majorly unreported, have met with untimely death at the hands of their trusted lovers who pretend to love them but eventually kill them for money rituals.

It is time to take action on this. We must allow our ladies to live; ladies should also be careful in the kind of people they relate with or have close relationships with. As a lady, you also need to be contended with what your parents give you because not all the glitters is gold.

It has been revealed that some young men who kill ladies for money rituals entice them with huge amounts of money; some ladies have left trustworthy men because they don’t have money to follow ritualists.

We must all work together to stop this trend.

 

Barrister Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan

