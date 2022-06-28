Oluwo commends Osun, Oyo governors as Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road set for reconstruction

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Monday evening commended the governors of Osun and Oyo over bid to reconstruct Iwo Road interchange to Olodo, Lalupon, Iwo town to Oshogbo.

This comes as the Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and Engr Seyi Makinde concluded plans to commence the project.

The monarch spoke when commissioners for works in the two states, Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye and Prof Daud Sangodoyin paid him a courtesy visit in his office after the duo addressed a joint press conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said Iwo is indebted to the current administration in Osun, adding that the two governors are performers.

Earlier at the press conference, Sangodoyin said Oyo will handle 29.2km of stretch of the road from Iwo Road interchange to the border point between the two States while Osun will handle the rest.

Sangodoyin however highlighted the benefits the two states will derive from the collaboration to include enhanced regional integration, boost security, boost agriculture by expanding the two state economy, promote ease of doing business, domestic resources flow and easy movement of goods from Oshogbo to Ibadan within 40 minutes.

On his part, Omowaye noted that the state government of Osun will handle 54.4km stretch of the road from Oshogbo to the boundary between the two states.

He added that the joint collaboration will enhance regional integration saying that the two governments would meet again to deliberate on modalities for the project’s implementation. These include, amount to be expended, duration for the completion and the contractor to be awarded the project.

It would be recalled that the two states began talks over the construction of the road over a year ago.





The two states would soon do the flag-off to signal the commencement of the project.