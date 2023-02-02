A Frontline traditional ruler in Osun, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi on Wednesday accused the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele of inducing hardship on Nigerians for not making new naira notes available in the country.

The monarch who made the accusation in a statement in a statement made available in Osogbo stated that the new naira regime has grounded economic activities in Nigeria, saying implementation of such ought to be gradual to ease commercial activities.

He stressed, “the new naira regime has inflicted much hardship on Nigerians. It has grounded the country’s economic activities. It’s worsening everyday. As a father with voice, I must speak out”

“The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele owe Nigerians apology for inducing such a hardship. I’m yet to be convinced on the introduction of new naira note without proper measure to provide adequate/enough inflow of new notes in circulation. It’s gross gross insensitivity to human feelings.”

“Emefiele needs to address Nigerians again to holistically justify the introduction of the new note and the deadline without enough money in circulation. We can’t continue suffering and keep mute. This is rally bad at a time INEC will need resources for logistics.”

Oba Akanbi however called on stakeholders most especially the federal government to review the policy with a view to decimate the hardship on innocent Nigerians and agitated for urgent closed monitoring to ensure money circulates.

While noting that, what is presently happening now, is a plan to instigate Nigerians against the legacy of President Muhammed Buhari, the traditional ruler stated that, many Nigerians have been stranded, immobile and starved due to scarcity of naira notes.