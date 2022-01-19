Olubadan: High Chiefs agree to withdraw court case

Latest NewsTop News
By Wale Akinselure
Ladoja attends Olubadan-in-council

THE processes towards the withdrawal of the court case relating to the consent judgment and the Olubadan chieftaincy have commenced. 

This was part of issues discussed when members of the Olubadan-in-Council met at the Olubadan palace, Oja’ba, Ibadan, on Tuesday. 

The meeting was a follow-up to last Saturday’s meeting held at the Oyo Government House, with Governor Seyi Makinde in attendance, where the High Chiefs resolved to sort out the court case. 

In a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, the Otun Balogun of Ibadan, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, was quoted as saying that the High Chiefs were on the same page regarding beginning processes of withdrawal of the suit. 

He said the process of withdrawing the case had commenced, stressing that due process would be followed when asked about when the processes would be concluded. 

According to him, “the case was adjourned till February 1 and whatever happens, we will have to get to the court before the withdrawal can take place. 

“What was brought to the fore at the meeting was that the court case was the main issue delaying government pronouncement of the next Olubadan.” 

At Tuesday’s meeting, decision was withheld regarding withdrawal of the court case involving the coronet-wearing obas who enjoyed the same promotion from their ‘Baaleship’ positions to Royal Highnesses with the High Chiefs. 

It was gathered that they agreed to hold a separate meeting on Thursday on the matter at the same venue. 

Though the cases were similar, they were filed separately which made the Royal Highnesses not to be bound by the decision of the High Chiefs.

 

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>Click Here Now! <<

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

Political elite eager for Buhari’s departure from office —Presidency

Latest News

We can’t release timetable until Electoral Act is passed ― INEC chairman

Latest News

Group laments renewed farmers/herders clash in Ogun

Latest News

Bauchi Gov advocates speedy construction, completion of Kafin Zaki Dam project

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More