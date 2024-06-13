Olubadan designate Oba Owolabi Olakulehin performed his first official function outside his Alalubosa residence on Thursday with the inspection of a multimillion-dollar ultra-modern Olubadan Palace at Oke Aremo in the Ibadan North local government area.

Oba Olakulehin, who prior to this period had been receiving visitors at his Alalubosa GRA residence, expressed delight at the completion of a befitting new palace that would soon be commissioned.

The project had been earlier scheduled for commissioning but was postponed due to the transition of the immediate past monarch, Oba Lekan Balogun.

The Olubadan designate, who was accompanied on an inspector tour by members of the Olubadan Council, thanked God for counting him among the living witnesses.

He said, “I am highly delighted to be among the living to inspect this project. So, we have to thank God. Ibadan people need to appreciate God for this.”

The President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigene (CCII), Barrister Niyi Ajewole, while conducting the Olubadan designate, and his entourage around the new palace thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for his support in making the project a reality.

He disclosed that the project is set for commissioning, adding that it would be done when the governor fixed the date for the coronation of the new monarch.

Barrister Ajewole assured the people that the date for the coronation ceremony would be announced soonest.

The Nigerian Tribune recalls that Governor Makinde, during the state burial rite of the immediate past monarch, Oba Balogun, confirmed that he had received the recommendation of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin by the Olubadan in Council as the next monarch of the ancient.

He admitted that the kingmakers have followed the due process in their recommendation of Oba Olakulehin as the next Olubadan.

But the governor said the coronation ceremony would be put on hold until the Baba is strong.

The Olubadan designate has in his entourage: Oba Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Oba Kola Adegbola, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Oba Isioye Dada, Chief Bayo Oyero, Mogajis, Baale of Ibadanland, and a host of others.

