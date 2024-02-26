The Olubadan Advisory Council has put on hold further discussion on the suspension of the Onido of Ido, Oba Murtala Gbolagade Babalola.

Oba Babalola was suspended over an alleged involvement in illegal mining in his locality by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

This development has resulted in the calls for his removal by some Stakeholders from the area.

The Concerned Stakeholders in the locality have called for the re-installation of Chief Benjamin Ademola Ishola Orobiyi 11.

Chief Isola was dethroned by the late governor of the state, Chief Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi for allowing his subject to wear a branded Ankara during his 10th coronation anniversary.

But he had since written a letter of apology to Governor Makinde and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr. Lekan Balogun.

However, the Olubadan Advisory Council led by Oba Balogun at its meeting on Monday put on hold further discussion on the matter because of its sensitive nature

The Olubadan in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by Oladele Ogunsola, the Personal Assistant (Media) was quoted to have said that the matter should be left at it is.

A couple of days ago, the monarch, through media report, it would be recalled declared that there’s no vacancy as far as the Onido Stool is concerned and the declaration at yesterday’s Olubadan Advisory Council’s meeting was a corroboration of that earlier statement as enunciated by Chief Lateef Alade, the Personal Assistant on Chieftaincy Matters to the Olubadan when asked to expatiate on the matter.

The aide to the Olubadan further acknowledged receipt of apology letter written by Chief Benjamin Ademola Isola to the Olubadan, seeking his pardon and reinstatement as Onido, a move said to be predicated on the current travails of the current Onido, noting that the decision by the Olubadan was the best in the present circumstance.

According to him, “The Ido matter is not that simplistic. For the avoidance of doubt, the current Onido is the third and all of them are still alive. In fact, one of them, the person who succeeded Chief Isola and the predecessor of Oba Babalola is presently in court over the same stool. So, it is something that needs caution and that’s why the decision by Olubadan must be applauded”.

