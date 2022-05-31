Olowo suspends traditional chief, Osere of Ehin-Ogbe, over disrespect to traditional stool

The Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, has ordered the indefinite suspension of Chief Ololade Olanipekun, the Osere of Ehin-Ogbe Quarter, Owo, over his deliberate refusal to accord complete traditional complimentary greetings to the monarch.

The Osere was also suspended over his unruly behaviour in the presence of the crown and disrespect to the crown, while the traditional ruler said the Chief has exhibited his lack of knowledge of Owo history, culture and tradition, saying Chief Olanipekun has failed to make amends and correction, with high level of arrogance.

The monarch directed Chief Adebayo Adeyemi, the Osunla of Ehin Ogbe to act as head of the community in the absence of the suspended of the chief, without hindrance until further notice .

According to the letter of the suspension, signed by the administrative secretary to His imperial majesty, Chief Amos Aladeseye, on behalf of Olowo -In- Council, “Chief Olanipekun is to face indefinite suspension for failure to accord complete traditional complimentary greetings to the crown, refusal to follow the tradition as an ‘Edibo Ologho’, coupled with unruly behaviour during the Olowo-in-Council’s meeting .

As stated in the letter of suspension, Chief Osere was given opportunities to exculpate himself of blame concerning his misbehaviour through a query and subsequent panel of inquiry on the issue.

“Rather, he continued his justification for these odious actions, for which he even opened another trajectory by misrepresenting the cherished history and tradition of the kingdom.”





The suspension is with immediate effect, without reservation (s) in relation to the Osere Chieftaincy and as it concerns the headship and management of the Ehin-Ogbe quarter.

As nature abhors vacuum, the headship and management of the Ehin Ogbe quarter to devolve on Chief Adebayo Adeyemi, the OSUNLA of Ehin-Ogbe, who is next in hierarchy, without hindrance and limit, as approved by the Council.

