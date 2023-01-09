Old naira notes: No extension, January 31 deadline stands — CBN

Business NewsTop News
By Joseph Inokotong | Abuja

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that the deadline for exchange of the old Naira notes for new ones remains January 31, 2023.

In its official twitter handle @cenbank, on Friday, the apex bank wrote, “The current series of N200, N500 and N1,000 notes remain legal tender until the deadline of January 31, 2023.”

This means that there is no official position as at today by the CBN to shift its earlier deadline, and a pointer to a resolve to phase out the old naira notes of 200, 500, and 1,000 denominations over the next few days.

Last October, the CBN had announced that the old Naira notes would cease to circulate, and be legal tender from January 31, 2023 after detailing a number of reasons for the action.

The announcement had sparked various reactions from the public, which in part, informed the call by the National Assembly for CBN to extend the deadline of January 31, 2023.

You might also like
Top News

VIDEO: Moment Obi’s running mate, Datti breaks down in tears on live TV

Latest News

Atiku in London on British govt’s invitation — Campaign Organization

Top News

UPDATED: Edo Train Abduction: One suspect arrested — govt

Top News

BREAKING: Over 30 passengers kidnapped from Edo train station – LGA Official

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More