Olawoyin Edris receives Gani Fawehinmi Impact Award

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has recognised the effort and contribution of Olawoyin Edris to society as he received an award at the third Annual Gani Fawehinmi Integrity and Impact Awards (GFIIA).

HEDA has an advisory board for the GFIIA which comprises of Professor Itse Sagay, Professor Ayo Atsenuwa, Professor Uzoguruwa Udombana, Dr Abiola Akiode-Afolabi, Femi Aborisade, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), and Mr Olanrewaju Suraju.

The certificate of award for the 2020 Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards was presented to him by Muiz Adeyemi Banire, an activist who served as three-term commissioner in Lagos State at the Radisson Hotel, Lagos on Thursday, December 10.

Olawoyin an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has a profile of a sound career in Public Relations and humanitarian service.

He is a member of the board of trustees of the Centre for Advocacy, Leadership, and Development in Africa (CALDA).

On July 10, 2020, Olawoyin was able to use his Twitter account (@Olawoyin4u) to amplify the plight of a private school teacher, Akindele Oluwaseun, crying due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in a video that would go viral. This led the general public to donate millions of naira to the teacher.

Olawoyin is also the convener of the #ReviewYourDataRates campaign to Nigerian Communication Commission, a petition to support the voiceless subscribers.

Olawoyin while thanking the organisers of the event also dedicated the award to the good people of Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…

2023: We Did Not Endorse Tinubu ― Council Of Ulamas

Kano State Council of Ulamas has debunked the claim that the lslamic body has endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential ticket…