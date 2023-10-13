Olamma Cares Foundation, in collaboration with Vintage 93.7FM, organised a successful Mental Health Day Awareness Walk, marking a significant step forward in mental health awareness and advocacy in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Starting from Oluyole Estate and concluding at Mobil Market, Ring Road, Ibadan, the walk witnessed an uplifting gathering of participants, all unified to spotlight mental health.

Participants sensitised market-goers and distributed invaluable mental health toolkits, fostering an environment of understanding, support, and collective wellness.

Notably, the mental health toolkit, a crucial resource handed out during the walk, was developed in collaboration with the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office as part of their Digital Access Programme in 2020.

Importantly, the toolkit has been carefully translated into Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, and Pidgin, ensuring its accessibility and impact transcend linguistic barriers.

This toolkit remains a cornerstone resource for all events and activities orchestrated by the Olamma Cares Foundation, extending its influence and utility well beyond the initial project.

The founder of the Olamma Cares Foundation, Chioma Fakorede, expressed, “The genuine community spirit and unity witnessed during this walk deeply moved us.

This event has not only raised awareness but has also been a resounding affirmation of the importance of community and understanding in advancing mental health.”

Olamma Cares Foundation and Vintage 93.7FM extend their heartfelt gratitude to every participant, supporter, and volunteer who played a pivotal role in the event’s success.

The ripple effects of this walk are anticipated to resonate throughout the community, sparking meaningful conversations and bolstering mental health literacy and support across Ibadan.

The Olamma Cares Foundation is steadfast in its mission to promote social acceptance of mental health by building public awareness and empathy and providing robust support for people with mental illness.

The foundation is a beacon of hope and support for countless individuals, guiding them through their mental health journey with dignity, respect, and compassionate understanding.

