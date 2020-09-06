Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, is bereaved following the death of his mother-in-law, Mama Daisy Madedor, who passed on at age 88.

Born in 1932, Daisy Madedor, the Octogenarian mother of Mrs Roli George, died on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020.

She was married to Dr Madedor, a distinguished engineer and the union blessed with five children.

Olabode George disclosed this on Sunday in a release issued by him, saying Mama Madedor, one of the well trained professional nurses who studied in England but chose to come back home as a pioneering member of the Lagos Health Care Services, died peacefully as a fulfilled, and an accomplished woman who was true to herself, her husband and also her family.

“Mama Daisy Madedor transited to eternal glory in peace, fulfilled, accomplished, true to herself, true to her husband and true to her family,” he said.

According to George, who is also the Atoona Oodua of Yorubaland, the deceased was amongst the very few and the brave who gave their lives to give comfort, joy, happiness and the curative healthiness to the poor, the impoverished and the unfortunate.

“Mama Madedor combined her humanitarian, healthcare profession with a staunch devotion to her Christian faith.

“She was an unfailing believer in our Lord Jesus Christ. She cultivated the humility, the kindness, the love, the selflessness and the sacrifice of the great Nazarene with strong attestations. This much Christian devotion and love radiated and manifested genuinely among her Children,” George said.

“She was infinitely woven right from childhood as one who cared for others. She was instinctively defined in a natural humanitarian streak, always looking out for the comfort and the well being of everyone even far beyond her immediate family. It was obvious then that the trajectory of her life would take her towards the health care profession.

“She gave love and hope where there was hopelessness. She gave dignity and honour where all was emptiness and vacancy. She healed the wounds and mended the broken places.

“She lived a life as prescribed by Christ. She was dutiful, caring, full of grace, genuine, humble, defined in the holiest of heart’s affection,” he added.

He, however, said burial arrangements for the deceased would be announced later.

