Okowa’s wife hosts monarchs’ wives, appreciates their support

Wives of traditional rulers in Delta State were hosted at Government House in Asaba, the state capital by wife of the state governor, Mrs Dame Okowa.

The royal wives walked into the Unity Hall one after the other for an interaction and Christmas luncheon with Mrs Okowa.

At the yearly gathering where they rub minds and exchange ideas with a view to maintaining peace and unity, Mrs Okowa charged the royal mothers to be proactive so as to become positive influencers in their families, kingdoms and the society at large.

She appreciated the monarchs’ wives for their consistent support for the present administration in state in the past seven-and a-half-year.

The founder of ‘05 Initiative’ enjoined them to stand for God wherever they found themselves and take responsibility for their actions in prayers, considering that every mother will give account of her deeds someday.

She sued for support of the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate and lauded the team of the ‘05 Initiative’ and other partners for their support, as she prayed God to reward them accordingly.

In a brief sermon, Lady Chineze Onya-Dike admonished the royal mothers to rededicate their lives to God, stressing that December is a season to show compassion to others as God did.





Some of the royal mothers, including wife of the Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, and the Omu of Okpanam, said the time of Dame Okowa in the saddle is worthy of emulation.

They commended her efforts in bringing hope to the hopeless through her ‘05 Initiative’ and prayed God to grant her desires.

Highlight of the ceremony was the governor’s wife presenting gifts to all the royal mothers in attendance.