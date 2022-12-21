Okowa’s wife hosts monarchs’ wives, appreciates their support

Niger Delta
By Alphonsus Agborh | Asaba
Okowa
The Delta State governor’s wife, Mrs Dame Okowa (fifth left) and wives of traditional rulers in the state shortly after their meeting with Mrs Okowa. Photo: Alphonsus Agborh

Wives of traditional rulers  in Delta State were hosted at Government House in Asaba, the state capital by wife of the state governor, Mrs Dame Okowa.

The royal wives walked into the Unity Hall one after the other for an interaction  and Christmas luncheon with Mrs Okowa.

At the yearly gathering where they rub minds and exchange ideas with a view to maintaining peace and unity, Mrs Okowa charged the  royal mothers  to be proactive so as to become positive influencers in their families, kingdoms and the society at large.

She appreciated the monarchs’ wives for their consistent support for the present administration  in state in the past seven-and a-half-year.

The founder of ‘05 Initiative’ enjoined them to stand for God wherever they found themselves and  take responsibility for their actions in prayers, considering that every mother will give account of  her  deeds someday.

She sued for support of the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate and lauded the team of the ‘05 Initiative’ and other partners for their support, as she prayed God to reward them accordingly.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

In a brief sermon, Lady Chineze Onya-Dike admonished the royal mothers to rededicate their lives to God, stressing that December is a season to show compassion to others as God did.


Some of the royal mothers, including wife of the  Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, and the Omu of Okpanam, said the time of Dame Okowa in the saddle  is worthy of emulation.

They commended her efforts in bringing hope to the hopeless through her ‘05 Initiative’  and prayed God to grant her desires.

Highlight of the ceremony was the governor’s wife presenting gifts to all the royal mothers in attendance.

You might also like
Niger Delta

NIPR advocates beneficial CSR for N’Delta communities

Niger Delta

Don’t bring medical profession into disrepute, doctors told

Niger Delta

Groups call for prosecution of monarch’s kidnap suspects

Niger Delta

NAS takes medical outreach to Ugbodu in Delta

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More