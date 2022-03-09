Okowa, Olu of Warri, others expected at NUJ chapel’s week in Warri

The Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his immediate predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan are set to grace the 2022 annual Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Warri Correspondents Chapel’s Press Week lecture/award night.

The chairman of NUJ, Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr Okies Okpomor disclosed this in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Warri.

According to the statement, the week-long event is scheduled to hold between March 19 and 23.

Okpomor said that the event would climax on 23rd at the Casa de Pedro Hotel in Effurun near Warri, Delta State.

Speaking on the arrangement, the chairman said that the chapel would visit orphanages on Saturday, March 19.

He said that the visitation would be followed by a novelty football match on Monday, March 21.

Okpomor further said that the event with the theme ‘2023 general election and security would be chaired by Ambassador Godknows Igali.

“Governor Okowa will be the special guest of honour while the duo of Dr. Uduaghan and former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi will be the guest speakers.

“Uduaghan will speak on the topic: ‘2023 elections and roles of the media’, while Gbagi will deliver a lecture on ‘Security challenges ahead of 2023 elections and way forward,” Okpomor added.

According to Okpomor, the royal fathers of the day include the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III and the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso Abe I.

Others are the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM Monday Whiskey Udurhie I and the Okobaro of Ughievwen kingdom, HRM Mathew Egbi Owahwa 11.