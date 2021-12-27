Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, regains freedom

The governorship candidate of Action Alliance in Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has regained his freedom.

The Special Adviser, Media to Senator Rochas Okorocha, Sam Onwueneodo, disclosed this to journalists in Owerri on Monday.

Nwosu, who is a son-in-law to Okorocha, was arrested by security agencies in a church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA of Imo State in a Gestapo manner which made witnesses initially suspect kidnap.

Onwuemeodo said Nwosu who also served as a commissioner in Imo State was released without any charges, adding that he was let go around 2 am.

Also confirming his release, Nwadike Chikezie, Special Adviser Media to Nwosu, said he has spoken to his boss who also extended his greetings to those that stood with him.

He said: “I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there.

“While we await police report on why the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation.”

He described the act of desecrating the House of God as a direct affront and challenge to God Almighty.

Another source close to Uche Nwosu’s family told Nigerian Tribune in Owerri that he has been released in Abuja and he would soon return to Owerri.

The Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer CSP Michael Abatham had earlier on told Nigerian Tribune that the command is not officially aware of the release of Uche Nwosu.

