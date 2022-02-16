Okorocha condoles with Sultan, Tambuwal, over Magajin Garin’s death

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has condoles the Sultan of Sokoto and the governor of Sokoto State, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal respectively over the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin’s death.

The former governor in his remarks while speaking with newsmen after the visit to the Sultan counselled Nigerians to elect leaders who would unite the country rather than the ones who would cause divisions among citizens.

According to the former Governor, who represents Imo west Senatorial district in the national assembly said Nigeria need a leader who would fix and unite the country.

“As we are approaching 2023 we need to be careful in selecting those who would lead us he stated

The presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) who admitted that there is hunger , poverty, killing and economic downturn implored Nigerians to be wary of politicians in sheep clothing who have nothing to offer the country.

He further disclosed that Nigeria need somebody who has a track record and ability to fix the country.

He added that he is not in Sokoto for politics but come to condole Sultan, the Governor and the good people of Sokoto state .

” You can’t play politics.with death I’m in the town on condolence over the death of my friend and brother Magaji Garin.

He described Hassan Danbaba as a ditribalized Nigerian who has friends across the nook and cranny of the country.

“Though Magaji Garin is from Sokoto , Northern Nigeria he has a friends across the nook and cranny of this country” Okorocha stated.

He disclosed that the deceased is a patriotic Nigerian who has leave a legacy worthy of emulation.

He maintained that Nigerians should unite and work together to rescue the nation from poverty, insecurity, and economic woes .

Responding the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, thanked Okorocha for the visit.

The monarch explained that different number people who have been paying condolence over the death of Danbaba attested that Nigeria is indivisible.

Okorocha, who was accompanied by some of the students of Rochars Okorocha foundation, also paid a condolence visit to Magaji Garin’s family where he told them to take solace in God since the deceased live a fulfill live.

He later paid same visit to the Governor of Sokoto state Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at Government house.