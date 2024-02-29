Former Executive Secretary of the National University Commission (NUC), Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, has stressed the need to safeguard and promote the African cultural heritage in the face of modern challenges.

Okebukola made the remark while addressing participants at the regional capacity-building workshops organised by the UNESCO Institute for African Culture and International Understanding in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday.

The workshop was organised for artists, cultural promoters, and local administrators on the protection and promotion of cultural expressions in Africa.

Prof. Okebukola who is the director of the institute noted that preserving African culture is more crucial than ever in a world marked by diverse cultures and rich histories.

He said: “This workshop stands as evidence of our shared dedication to safeguarding and enriching the cultural fabric that defines us.

“Our goal is not only to impact knowledge but to ignite a passion for cultural advocacy that resonates beyond these walls.

The erudite scholar insisted that cultural artists must ensure that African cultural expressions endure and thrive in the face of modern challenges.

He said: “Your roles are pivotal in ensuring that our cultural expressions not only endure but thrive in the face of modern challenges.

“Artists, cultural promoters, and local administrators, you are the driving force behind this movement.“