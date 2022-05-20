OHSOSA offer scholarship to best student in JAMB

Oke-Ado High School Old Students Association (OHSOSA) Ibadan, Oyo State has presented a full university education scholarship to a student of their alma mater who performed well in the recently concluded 2022 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

The beneficiary of the old students’ association scholarship, Miss Rafiu Precious, resides in an orphanage in Ibadan, the state capital.

Speaking during the presentation of the N838,000:00 cheque to the school management for payment of the National Examination Council (NECO) examination fees of 36 indigent students, the national president of OHSOSA, Mogaji Adesina Olatunji-Aresa, said that the association is committed to all-round quality education development of the school and the students.

The national president of the association also offset the payment of examination fees of some students who were not able to complete payment of their NECO examination fees.

Mogaji Olatunji-Aresa, who said that many members of the association were not privileged to get adequate monitoring or support when they were in school at the same age as the students, added that the group decided to cause change for the greater future of the students.

“We were not that privileged to get adequate monitoring or support when we were in school at the same age as these students, probably, some of us could have turned out greater than who we are today. When a student gets adequate supervision and assistance, the path to a successful future is so quickly and easily attained. Most of us were from poor backgrounds. We trekked from such poor communities as Foko, Gege, Idi Arere, Agbongbon etc, as students to attend this school.





“The above informed our resolve to render possible assistance to our alma mater knowing fully well that most of the students are from poor and struggling families”.

The national president also said that part of the assignment of the Students Support and Monitoring Committee that was saddled with the task was to give career talks, assistance on funding exam fees, and academic supervision that could aid better performance.

He said that the association had recently concluded work on the renovation of some school infrastructure like school metal railings, adding that the group would soon refurbish the school’s computer room for academic excellence in Computer Studies.

“Part of the reasons for embarking on this gesture, among others, is for the beneficiaries and other students to do same or more when they become successful in life in the nearest future”.

Also speaking, the chairperson of the association’s students support and mentoring committee, Mrs Dasola Fatoki, who charged parents and guardians to ensure proper monitoring of their children and wards, said that parental control is germane to a responsible lifestyle and quality future, just as she enjoined teachers to deliver their mandate judiciously.

She also commended every member of the association for their contributions to the donation.

The event was witnessed by the Principal, Mrs O.T. Oyeniran, the Vice Principals as well as parents including, the first national vice president of OHSOSA, Mr Tunji Adesanya, the National Treasurer, Mrs Veronica Owolade, and the secretary of the students support and mentoring committee, Mr Oladele Akindele.

