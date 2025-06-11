Ohanaeze wants amnesty for 1,335 repented pro-Biafra agitators

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on President Bola Tinubu to grant presidential amnesty to one Thousand Three Hundred and Thirty Five (1335) repented pro-Biafra Agitators ready to switch allegiances to Nigeria on democracy.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, pushed for the amnesty of the Biafra agitators in a statement signed by its Deputy President Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and National Spokesperson Chief Thompson on Tuesday.

According to Ohanaeze, this is the first time in 55 years since the conclusion of the Biafra war “we witness a coalition of repented nonviolent pro-Biafra activists willing to constructively engage in dialogue with the Federal Government”.

Isiguzoro however noted that the unprecedented readiness of the pro-Biafra Agitators to reconsider previous decisions and reaffirm their commitment to Nigeria is a testimony to the potential for reconciliation.

“In a significant move for unity and reconciliation, the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, finds it imperative to convey an urgent message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government of Nigeria. This communication arises from the momentous decision made by 1,335 repented nonviolent pro-Biafra agitators across various groups, none of whom have been proscribed or banned by any governmental authority.

“After considerable reflection and in recognition of the crucial importance of dialogue and peace, these groups have resolved to engage constructively with the Federal Government, contingent upon the satisfactory address of specific issues. Should these conditions be met, they are prepared to surrender and pledge their unwavering allegiance to the Federal Government, thereby expressing their unwavering support for President Tinubu’s administration during the upcoming commemorations for the 2025 June 12 Democracy Day celebrations.

“It is vital to emphasize to President Tinubu that this moment marks a new dawn for Nigeria—a landmark victory for democracy. For the first time in 55 years since the conclusion of the Biafra war, we witness a coalition of repented nonviolent pro-Biafra activists willing to constructively engage in dialogue with the Federal Government. This unprecedented readiness to reconsider previous decisions and reaffirm their commitment to Nigeria is a testimony to the potential for reconciliation.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has tirelessly worked over the past 16 months, deploying strategies of advocacy, engagement, and sustained dialogue, supported by respected Igbo leadership and credible international humanitarian organizations. These collective efforts have successfully persuaded the repented agitators to seek dialogue with the Federal Government. They are willing to voluntarily pledge their allegiance in exchange for Presidential amnesty, a peaceful resolution of the insecurity issues plaguing the Southeast, the dismissal of all pending charges against them, and political solutions to secure the release of detained Igbo prisoners of conscience.

“As we approach the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations in 2025, Ohanaeze Ndigbo asserts that this occasion presents a rare and historic opportunity for President Tinubu to decisively address long-standing grievances and injustices faced by the Old Eastern Region and the Igbo people. The 2025 June 12 Democracy Day symbolizes an exceptional corridor for the Federal Government to engage meaningfully with the enduring concerns surrounding Biafra agitation, which have persisted since the end of the Biafra war in 1970.

“We strongly urge President Tinubu to graciously host these repentant nonviolent pro-Biafra agitators, to attentively listen to their grievances during the proposed dialogue, and to accept their pledges of allegiance following a closed-door session. By granting them the Presidential pardon and amnesty they seek, President Tinubu would not only be lauded as a champion of Nigeria’s democracy but would also inscribe his legacy as the President who courageously addressed and resolved the Biafra agitation. Such a resolution is critical for fostering unity, peace, and reconciliation within Nigeria.

“The Federal Government’s decision to grant Presidential amnesty to this initial group of 1,335 nonviolent pro-Biafra agitators would serve as a decisive testament to the sincerity of its commitment to eradicate radicalism, criminality, and extreme violence perpetuated in the Southeast under the guise of Biafra agitation. It would send a powerful message to others contemplating similar paths, demonstrating that constructive engagement and peaceful resolutions are achievable.

“Those who have been misled into violence and criminality, erroneously believing that Biafra agitation justifies their actions, will be inspired to lay down their arms. The federal government’s sincere outreach and the promise of dialogue offer a compelling path forward—integrating both incentives and non-kinetic strategies to amicably resolve the myriad issues surrounding Biafra agitation in Nigeria.

“In conclusion, this momentous opportunity invites a collective commitment to dialogue, understanding, and reconciliation, paving the way for a united and prosperous Nigeria. Let us seize the moment for the sake of our shared future”.

