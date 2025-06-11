Sokoto: Police arrest woman for alleged assault on domestic staff

Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Fauziya Rabo following allegations of a violent assault on her domestic staff, Bashariyya Usman.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ahmad Rufai, said the arrest followed an official petition that prompted swift police intervention. The suspect is currently in custody.

The incident, which has sparked public outrage across social media platforms, centers on disturbing claims of domestic abuse. The police have launched a full and impartial investigation.

“The Sokoto State Police Command strongly condemns any form of domestic abuse or violence. Justice will be pursued in accordance with the law, and all parties involved will be treated fairly, without bias or prejudice,” the statement read.

The Command also cautioned the public against spreading unverified information, emphasising its commitment to transparency and timely updates as the case progresses.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, reaffirmed the Command’s dedication to safeguarding human rights and upholding the law to ensure the safety and dignity of all residents in Sokoto.