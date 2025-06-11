Gunmen kill suspected drug dealer in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins on Tuesday shot dead a suspected drug dealer, Bode Akinsiku, in Ondo town, in the Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victim was killed at a popular joint located around Loro Street, Odosida area of Ondo. He was gunned down in the early hours of Tuesday, around 6:15 a.m.

An eyewitness said the assailants arrived on a motorcycle, approached the victim, and spoke with him briefly before one of them shot him at close range. The gunman confirmed he was dead before fleeing the scene.

According to the eyewitness, the victim had arrived at the joint early that morning and was seen chatting with some people before he was attacked.

Detectives from the Enuowa Divisional Police Station later arrived at the scene and evacuated the body to the morgue of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, who confirmed the incident, linked the killing to cult-related violence, which he said has become rampant in the area.

Ayanlade said detectives have already swung into action and that efforts are ongoing to apprehend those behind the killing.

He appealed to members of the community to remain law-abiding and report any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, in a related development, about nine suspects have been arrested by police detectives for their alleged involvement in cult-related killings in Ondo town.

The suspects, identified as Ayomide Akinrinmade, 23; Olarewaju Adejuwon, 31; Kunle Johnson, 29; Sodiq Ibrahim, 25; Franklin Akinrinsola, 29; Sunkanmi Adebusoye, 30; Ayoola Fadayomi, 45; Eric Akingbesote, 31; and Akin Alomoloyin, 29, were arraigned before an Akure Magistrate’s Court for murder and cultism.

They were charged with six counts bordering on conspiracy, cultism, murder, illegal possession of firearms, and breach of public peace.

Police Prosecutor, Taiwo Oniyere, informed the court that the offences were committed at various locations in Ondo town between May 25 and 31, 2025.

Oniyere stated that the suspects were members of the Aiye and Ave secret cults and were involved in a supremacy battle that led to the deaths of several individuals, including Ayodele Fagbemigun, 25, and Sunday Adeyemi, 32.

The prosecutor also noted that the sixth defendant, Adebusoye, was found in possession of a locally made gun and ammunition without a valid licence.

Additionally, the defendants were accused of conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by attacking rival cult members and instilling fear in residents.

The offences contravene Sections 516, 319, 249(D), and 430 of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2006, and Sections 1(1) and (2) of the Secret Cults and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants’ pleas were not taken. The police prosecutor urged the court to remand them at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Defense counsel, led by Femi Adetoye, requested an adjournment to allow the defense to file a counter-affidavit.

In his ruling, Magistrate Jaiyeola Ogungade ordered the remand of the suspects in police custody and adjourned the case until June 20 for hearing and ruling on the application.

It will be recalled that five persons were gruesomely killed in a cult clash in Ondo city, Ondo West Local Government Area, last month.

