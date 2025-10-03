Ohanaeze calls for unconditional release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has called for the unconditional release of the incarcerated leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The call was made during the 2025 Igbo Day celebration held on Monday at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the Anambra State capital. The event was attended by Igbo-speaking people from Abia, Anambra, Benue, Delta, Edo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers states.

Traditional rulers from the listed states also used the occasion to confer on Governor Chukwuma Soludo the title of Oku nyeru Ife (the light that rekindles light in Igboland).

The National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, represented by the Deputy President-General, Prince Okey Nwadinobi, explained that the release of Kanu was necessary, as no court of competent jurisdiction had found him guilty of any offence.

Mbata expressed confidence that freeing Kanu would bring lasting peace and stability to the region and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider it a pact for the Independence Day celebration.

Speaking on the Igbo Day celebration, Mbata said it was designed to remember the Igbo who lost their lives during the civil war, as well as those who died in violent incidents across the country. He noted that the Igbo had already forgiven those who contributed to the killings but would not want such atrocities repeated.

He said:

“We have also forgiven those who killed our people and ask them to forgive us too. We do not want a repeat of such killings in Nigeria or elsewhere. 29 September is set aside to remember our brothers and sisters brutally murdered on 29 September, 1966, and those killed across the country before and after the war.

“We remain proud of our heroes past and look forward to new heroes. We are compelled to do the right thing at all times to one another. We call on everyone to be united. We do not want a desolate Igboland; we want to build Igboland as a destination for all.

“We will stand up for each other to build a strong nation, a viable economy, and a united and progressive Igboland. We are not asking for special treatment but for equal rights, access and opportunities to live and make Nigeria proud.”

On his part, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who was bestowed with the chieftaincy title of Oku nyeru Ife, appealed to President Tinubu to make the release of Kanu a top priority, saying it would speed up engagements for a better and more prosperous Nigeria.

He said:

“We have seen the devastating effects of war, and it is crucial we prioritise peace and collaboration. I urge Ohanaeze Ndigbo to lead the charge in reviving and promoting our value system through moral transformation. I also reiterate my earlier call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Asiwaju of Nigeria, for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

While commending Ohanaeze for the honour, Soludo urged the body to regard the Igbo Day celebration as a time for sober reflection on the past and what the future holds.

“Our future lies in having a prosperous homeland. We cannot be confined to one small geopolitical zone as the Igbo. We are very industrious people. The Igbo need Nigeria, and Nigeria needs the Igbo. The Igbo need Africa, and Africa needs the Igbo. The Igbo need the world, and the world needs the Igbo.

“Therefore, we must hold on to the spirit of oneness and tolerance we were once known for. We are major stakeholders in the Nigerian project and must be eager to stand out and support the building of a liveable and prosperous homeland. We must not leave anyone behind.

“The debate for Igbo liberation must not be about leaving Nigeria. The Igbo are not known for killing themselves or their guests. We need social and moral rebirth. We must stop celebrating wealth acquired through questionable means.”

Also speaking, the Anambra State President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezekwu, commended Governor Soludo for always standing for the truth. He noted that the governor’s leadership style and developmental strides were the reason he was honoured on the occasion.

According to Okpalaezekwu, although Anambra State had long been described as “Home for All” and “Light of the Nation”, it became a reality during Soludo’s tenure.

“We have finally become the light of the nation under Governor Soludo. Through his leadership, Anambra State has witnessed significant progress in infrastructure, security, education and other sectors,” he said.

