Ohanaeze abolishes ‘Eze Ndigbo’ title in Niger

In compliance with the South-East Traditional Rulers’ Council directive abolishing the Eze Ndigbo title outside the core Igbo-speaking states, the Niger State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has ordered all title holders in the state to adopt the new title “Onye Ndu” (Leader) within three months or face sanctions.

The decision, announced in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Elders Council/Board of Trustees, Chief Joseph Chukwuemeka Onuigbo, and the state president, Chief Emmanuel Ezeugo, also abolishes the use of “Royal Highness” and “Royal Majesty” among Igbo title holders in Niger State.

According to the statement, any Igbo traditional title holder who fails to comply after the deadline will lose recognition at Igbo gatherings in the state. The move, the group said, aligns with the directive that the Eze title is reserved only for government-recognised monarchs within the South-East.

Meanwhile, a new executive committee has been elected to lead Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Niger State for the next four years. At the election held in Bida, Dr Martins Orji emerged as President-elect, with Barr—Sebastien Ogbogo as Secretary, Pastor Dan Okoro as Treasurer, and Ikechukwu Agbo as Auditor.