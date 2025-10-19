LOTUS Bank bags ‘Best Ethical and Financial Inclusion Bank Of the Year’ Award

LOTUS Bank, Nigeria’s leading non-interest and ethical financial institution, has been named the “Best Ethical and Financial Inclusion Bank of the Year” at the 2025 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

The recognition underscores LOTUS Bank’s unwavering commitment to advancing ethical banking, financial inclusion, and sustainable prosperity across Nigeria.

Since its inception, the Bank has consistently championed innovative non-interest banking solutions designed to empower individuals, MSMEs, and communities through transparency, partnership, and shared value creation.

Speaking on the award, the Acting Managing Director of LOTUS Bank, Dr. Isiaka Ajani-Lawal, expressed gratitude to the organizers and reaffirmed the Bank’s mission to redefine banking through ethics and impact.

“This award is a reflection of our core philosophy that banking should be a force for good. At LOTUS Bank, we are intentional about building a system that not only provides access to finance but does so with integrity, empathy, and innovation. We dedicate this recognition to our customers, partners, and employees who continue to believe in our vision of ethical prosperity”, he said.

The BusinessDay BAFI Awards remain one of Nigeria’s most respected platforms for recognizing excellence and innovation within the banking and financial services sector.

LOTUS Bank’s distinction in the Ethical and Financial Inclusion categories highlights its leading role in broadening access to non-interest financial solutions and supporting inclusive economic growth.

With a growing footprint across Nigeria, LOTUS Bank continues to introduce tailored products that reflect its values of Partnership, Prosperity, and Progress, while maintaining its focus on ethical investing and customer trust.

“We see this recognition not as a destination but as motivation to continue deepening financial inclusion and building a more equitable banking future for all,” he added.

Lotus Bank is committed to fostering financial inclusion and broadening access to innovative, non-interest products and services for the banked, unbanked, and under-banked.

Guided by its core values, LOTUS Bank strives to deliver a differentiated customer experience that supports businesses, empowers communities, and drives sustainable growth.

