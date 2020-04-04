Ogun residents obey sit -at-home order

The residents of Ogun State on Friday stay put at home following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Ogun State Government, on total lockdown for 14 days to stem the spread of Coronavirus in the country, nay the state.

The sit-at-home directive started on Friday by 11.pm and would be relaxed every 48-hours to cushion the effects of the lockdown on the people.

From Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to other parts of the state, the information was the same as major roads were deserted. There was no vehicular movement except those on essential services.

Tribune Onlinecorrespondent who went around Abeokuta noticed that residents complied with government order of no movement from one place to the other. Motor parks, markets, and other public places were not opened for businesses.

Although some residents were noticed freely trekking distances without any hindrance from security agencies mandated to enforce compliance at different points.

While some filling stations and eateries opened for businesses with low patronage.

Youths in areas like Onikolobo, Isle-Igbein and Oke Ilewo axis of Abeokuta, turned major roads to football fields.

In addition, the State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson; the State Director of State Security Service (SSS), Mr.David Tuksa and the State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDCD), Hammed Abodunrin, led a team of security agencies to monitor compliance level within the State capital, Sagamu and other areas in the state.

The CP while addressing newsmen described the lockdown as effective and efficient in the state.

Ebrimson said, “I want to thank the good people of Ogun State. They have shown that they are law-abiding and civilised. They have made the burden of the security agencies lighter by obeying the simple rule of the lockdown.

“As you can see, there are heads of security agencies with me, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the State Security Service (SSS). We are working in partnership and collaborating together to ensure that we monitor the lockdown and everything is perfect. The lockdown is effective and efficient.

“The government has created a window of 7 am to 2 pm, and we have equally keyed in our monitoring mechanism to ensure that within the period, we will ensure that residents comply and disperse.

“We are going to have put human face into our operation. We will be civil, we will be polite and use persuasiveness and pleading. We don’t want to subject them to mental torture. We are passing through very difficult and trying times. So, we must give them an enabling environment to comply and cooperate with the security agencies.”

