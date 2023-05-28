The newly appointed Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun state, Prince Ibrahim Adekunle, the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state in the 2023 general elections, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo and his deputy, Alhaja Sakirat Idris have arrived Kano state ahead of the inauguration of the Kano state governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Others in the entourage are: South-West Publicity Secretary, Kilamuwaye Badmus, and the 2023 Ogun Central, Senatorial Candidate, Kehinde Teluwo among the prominent party stalwarts.

Speaking with journalists at the Aminu Kano Airport on their arrival on Sunday, the Ogun state guber candidate of the NNPP Ajadi declared that it is important for him and his team to witness the inauguration to be part of the glory that Abba Kabir Yusuf brought to party through his victory in the last election and to build more formidable NNPP across the nation.

He maintained that the emergence of Abba Kabir Yusuf as the Governor of Kano state is the manifestation that electorates are now better informed.

Stressing that Abba’s victory was a manifestation of the people’s belief in his leadership capacity, noting that the electorates are now voting for credibility, competence and antecedents not political parties anymore.

Ajadi added that Abba’s victory was a lesson for all that everyone matters in politics.

“To defeat the ruling party is not child’s play; Abba and NNPP have shown that this is possible. The people believe in his ability to lead and it was clear to all that the election was the decision of the people of Kano.”

Ajadi and his entourage also used the opportunity to pay homage to the national leader of the party and the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso.