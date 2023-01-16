Ogun monarch hails Abiodun for reconstructing FG road

The Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, has commended the Ogun State Government under the leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun, for reconstructing the failed portion on Ejinrin-Idowa-Ala–Ibefun-Itokin road.

The monarch said the road owned by the federal government before Abiodun’s intervention was in a bad state, which had put untold hardship on users and residents of the the areas.

Oba Yinusa who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers in the area,l stated this on Monday at the commissioning of 18 kilometre out of the 27km stretch of the road, during the continuation of Abiodun’s re-election campaign tour to Odogbolu Local Government Area.

The first class traditional sought for more developmental projects in the area, especially the repair of Ososa-Ala road in the interest of the people of the road.

“We want to appreciate Governor Abiodun for reconstructing the failed portion on the road we are commissioning here today.

“The road is an interstate road. It is a federal road, however, the intervention of this administration no doubt would bring about development in the areas. The governor is a promise keeper, we appreciate his effort,” Oba Adekoya said.

The State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Adesanya, said the completion of the road within the stipulated time was a welcome development that would provide easy access to medical centres, schools and companies within the locality.

Abiodun in his remarks described the project as a landmark one for individual prosperity and all round development of the state.

He explained that the state government had invested hugely in the project to ameliorate the challenges being confronted by users of the road

He said, “This is one of the many roads that we have reconstructed since we came on board in the last three and half years. We never promised to re-construct all the roads that are in bad state when we came, we can never do all in the next eight years, however, we will do significant projects that would benefit our people.





“We will leave Ogun State much more better than we met it. I want to place on record that the Agro Cargo International Airport will be commissioned before May 29. We will not stop renovating schools that needs to be touched, as well as, our medical centres and other infrastructures.”