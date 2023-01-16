BREAKING: CBN Gov, Emefiele resumes duty after annual leave

CBN, not invaded by DSS, says Afunanya

Top News
By Joseph Inokotong, Abuja
Justice Court DSS Emefiele,Protests in Abuja over terrorism charge by DSS against CBN governor, FG targets 95%, CBN cites hoarding, counterfeiting as reasons for changing banknotes, CBN spearheading economic diversification , FG bows to pressure as CBN releases $265m out of $600 million trapped funds, Group hails CBN’s decision to raise MPR to 13% after 2 years, persistent fall of naira, CBN has disbursed N948bn,, CBN's approach to monetary policy, RT200 FX programme, CBN to support investors, CBN disburses N927.94bn to over 4.5m smallholder farmers, CBN retains benchmark interest , Bankers promise easy access to credit in 2022, How saboteurs laundered DTA, CBN inspects Blue line, Nigeria’s payment system attracted, CBN denies plans, CBN governor leads $2m , Textile industry produced, CBN creates N500bn non-oil, Cryptocurrency threatens security, CBN transfer operators, National MFBs capital, COVID-19, CBN, healthcare, Nigeria
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad.

Mr. Emefiele, who proceeded on leave in December 2022, resumed work today, Monday, January 16, 2023.

Osita Nwanisobi, Director, Corporate Communications who confirmed this said “the Governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

“Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.
While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to
support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general”.

Meanwhile, contrary to speculations in some quarters that the CBN’s office was stormed by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday afternoon, its
Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya has described it as fake news.

In a statement, the DSS spokesperson said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23.

“This is fake news and quite misleading”.

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Top News

Resign or face mass action youth leader, other CSO tell Emefiele

Top News

Senate summons CBN governor over naira free fall

Latest News

Buhari moves to reappoint Emefiele as CBN governor

Top News

CBN governor explains why bank won’t cut prevailing interest rates

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More