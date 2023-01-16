BREAKING: CBN Gov, Emefiele resumes duty after annual leave

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad.

Mr. Emefiele, who proceeded on leave in December 2022, resumed work today, Monday, January 16, 2023.

Osita Nwanisobi, Director, Corporate Communications who confirmed this said “the Governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

“Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to

support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general”.

Meanwhile, contrary to speculations in some quarters that the CBN’s office was stormed by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday afternoon, its

Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya has described it as fake news.

In a statement, the DSS spokesperson said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23.

“This is fake news and quite misleading”.