No fewer than 60 people have benefitted from an agricultural scheme and empowerment programme organised by a lawmaker representing Abeokuta South constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Lukman Olajide.

According to the lawmaker, the empowerment scheme is to reduce food shortage and unemployment in the country.

He noted that one of his campaign promises had been youth engagement and empowerment.

“This is a fulfilment of one of my campaign promises centred on youth engagement and empowerment. Apart from benefitting people in my constituency and state, this is also to reduce unemployment and food shortage in the country.

“It is important for all lawmakers and leaders to assist the government to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals which centred on food crisis and unemployment. They are vital and important for our societal growth and when youths are gainfully employed, it helps to reduce crime rate and impact the economy positively.”

The agricultural scheme and empowerment initiative was launched in collaboration with the Soilless Farm Lab at Awowo community farm settlement.

“The programme will introduce beneficiaries to various soilless farming techniques like hydroponics, aeroponics, and deep water culture, aligning with the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals for a greener environment.

“To fulfil our commitment, each beneficiary received a stipend of N20,000,” he added.

The inauguration of the initiative witnessed influential personalities in the state including medical doctors, political leaders, and agricultural experts.

While giving their remarks, the guests expressed support for the impactful endeavour.

They also motivated the beneficiaries to make the most of the empowerment initiative.

Among those present were Hon. Bankene (a former member of the Ogun State House of Assembly), Hon. Omo Oba Damilare Bello (Sagamu constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly), and Hon. Olalekan Adeoti (Ife- South in the Osun state constituency).

