A socio-political group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Òmìnira Ọ̀dọ́ Vanguard has condemned the arrest of the Member representing Sagamu State Constituency 1 in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Damilare Bello, A.K.A. DRE, by the operatives of the Department of State Services(DSS) in connection with cult clashes that happened last week in Sagamu, Ogun State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener of the group, Oluwapelumi Coker, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The statement described the lawmaker as a peace-loving personality with penchant for growth and development.

“Hon. Bello, a member of our party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is a peace-loving, charismatic, and vibrant citizen who has over the years strived for the development of not only Sagamu but Ogun State as a whole. His alleged involvement in cult clashes is false and dark propaganda sponsored by the ruling party.

The ruling APC not only orchestrated the unjust arrest of Hon. Bello, they also launched a media attack on his personality through state-owned media outlets after the DSS failed to nail him with any criminal charges. It is pure witch-hunt.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun has failed in one of his fundamental responsibilities as Governor to secure the lives and properties of the people of Ogun State, which raises the question of what is been done with the Ogun State monthly security vote allocation.

In the same vein, we commiserate with the families of the victims of the Sagamu cult clashes. It is our belief that the Ogun State of our dream is almost here as this dark regime will be gone soon. The candidate of our dear PDP, Dr. Ladi ADEBUTU, will prioritise the safety of lives and properties of everyone in the State after he must have reclaimed his mandate at the election tribunal.

The Òmìnira Ọ̀dọ́ vanguard hereby call on the Ogun State Governor, Dr. Dapo Abiodun to release Hon. Damilare BELLO with immediate effect. The media trial of Hon. Bello must cease henceforth”, the statement read.