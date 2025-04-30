Ogun govt backs Remo Free Zone industrial project

….as developer targets over one million jobs

The Ogun State government has pledged its unwavering support for the ongoing infrastructure development project in the state—the Industrial Platform Remo Free Zone (IPRFZ), a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative between the state and ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms.

It also hinted that the International Cargo Airport in the state would be completed this year to facilitate activities within the zone.

Providing assurances at a media roundtable held in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Director-General of the State Office of Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Dapo Oduwole, explained that the ongoing construction work at the airport, which is over 70 per cent complete, will be expedited to further enhance operations in the zone, facilitate the movement of goods in and out of the area, and serve as a major incentive for investors and potential stakeholders.

He expressed his delight that the state government’s decision to introduce the Public-Private Partnership Law in 2019 is beginning to yield results, as evidenced by the establishment of IPRFZ in the state.

Oduwole explained that the law, designed to give investors and prospective stakeholders confidence that the state is conducive for business, has started fulfilling its intended purpose.

The head of the state’s Office of the PPP disclosed that the nearly completed International Cargo Airport, located directly opposite the project site, would serve as a key incentive for investors once operational.

“It has always been the state government’s plan to attract businesses and support them in multiple ways. For instance, we believe that the Cargo Airport, situated directly opposite the zone, will provide investors with an excellent facility to transport their goods and products once completed in the next few months,” he stated.

In addition to airport facilities, he noted that the state government is also considering developing a deep-sea port to further facilitate the movement of goods in and out of the state and to serve as a major attraction for investors.

In his presentation, the Chief Business Officer of IPRFZ, Mr Prasad Sane, reaffirmed the commitment of the project’s operator, ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), to align with Nigeria’s push for economic diversification, modern manufacturing, and increased value-added production.

He added that IPRFZ would represent a significant leap forward in transforming raw materials into world-class processed products.

According to him, the facility’s first phase, scheduled for completion in December 2026, is expected to create over one million jobs when fully operational.

Sane further highlighted that the hub, designed to be a unique centre for manufacturing and innovation, will accelerate Nigeria’s industrialisation drive, attract both local and foreign direct investments, generate employment opportunities, and foster the development of skilled manpower.

