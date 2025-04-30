Ekiti govt, CIS partner to boost financial intelligence for top officials

The Ekiti State Government and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) have agreed to collaborate on capacity building in financial intelligence for top-level government officials, in line with the Institute’s financial literacy programme.

Additionally, plans are underway to introduce a Bachelor’s Degree Programme in Securities and Investment at Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, as part of efforts to attract youths into the Nigerian financial market.

In his address at the Ekiti State Government House on Wednesday, the 13th President and Chairman of Council, CIS, Oluropo Dada, explained that the Institute has the capacity to train the state’s top civil servants in financial intelligence. Dada also noted that, as part of the strategy to attract youths into the Nigerian financial market, Ekiti State University should introduce a Bachelor’s Degree in Securities and Investment to build a solid foundation of investment knowledge for the youths.

“The leadership of the Institute identifies with the various fiscal reforms, initiatives, policies, and ongoing infrastructural developments of the Government, and this courtesy visit is part of our effort to explore areas of collaboration and strategic partnership that will further enhance the economic growth of the state. We can collaborate to organise regular financial literacy programmes for all government workers. The training will focus on finance, securities, and investment opportunities for civil servants within the state. We also have the capacity to organise specially designed training sessions for top government officials and senior executives of ministries, departments, agencies, corporations, and parastatals in the areas of treasury management to enhance their skills.

“We request government sponsorship for at least 1,000 indigenous students of Ekiti in all the tertiary institutions in Ekiti State to write the Institute’s professional diploma examination as a pathway to the Institute’s professional examinations. An executive order can be issued for the inclusion of CIS professional qualifications in the state civil service scheme, including the onboarding of a B.Sc. Securities and Investment degree programme as one of the courses in all Ekiti State-owned tertiary institutions, to boost student enrolment and revenue generation for the institutions,” Dada said.

Responding, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who expressed gratitude to the Institute’s Council Members for their interest in the development of Ekiti State, assured them of the state’s willingness to collaborate in all the requested areas.

“Our government appreciates the role of the capital market in the development of any economy. We have raised long-term funds from the market in the past for development projects, and these projects are performing well today. We shall deepen our relationship with the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. We are willing to collaborate in the training of government workers in financial intelligence to equip them with basic tools to manage resources after retirement. We will also partner in the onboarding of a Bachelor’s Degree Programme in Securities and Investment in the state-owned tertiary institutions and other areas of support for Ekiti indigenes, particularly the youths, in acquiring the Institute’s professional qualifications,” Oyebanji asserted.

The CIS President was accompanied by other Council Members: 1st Vice President Fiona Ahimie, 2nd Vice President Dr Akeem Oyewale, Registrar and Chief Executive Ayorinde Adeonipekun, two past Presidents—Oluwaseyi Abe and Tunde Amolegbe—and other members.

Among the Governor’s team were the Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo; Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Omolayo Adeola; her counterpart in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Akin Oyebode; Director General of Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion, Lolade Olutola; General Manager/CEO of Fountain Holdings, Adetunji Tolani; and the Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode.

