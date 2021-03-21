Ogun GOMAN honours Obey as 79th birthday beckons

What was meant to be a courtesy visit of executives and members of Gospel musicians, Ogun State chapter to music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, turned out to be a surprise honour for the music icon as the group intimated him of their intention to mark his 79th birthday.

The event, held at the Legend Hall of the Ebenezer Obey Music Foundation (EOMF), Lafenwa, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was graced by the president of the association, Evangelist Funmi Aragbaiye; her deputy, Pastor Oluwaseun Oluwatunmbi; ace filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, and a host of others.

Aragbaiye, described the celebrant as a rare music icon, adding that, “Baba Obey is a well-organised musician. He is a perfect gentleman. He was very supportive when I started my music career. He released my first album on the Decross Gospel music label. I thank God for his life and everything about him is worthy of emulation. I also commend GOMAN, Ogun State, for deeming it fit to celebrate the music legend,” she added.

In his remarks, Chief Ebenezer Obey appreciated the association for the honour as part of activities lined up to mark his 79th birthday, adding that, “I feel honoured and I am not taking this for granted. I pray the wisdom of God will always abide with you. This event is a surprise to me because I already decided that my 79th birthday will be a low-key celebration.

R also gathered that, another celebration organised by Taiwo and Kenny Jones on behalf of all the children of Ebenezer Obey across the globe, will be held on his birthday April 3. The virtual event with the theme, “7 Hours 54 Minutes Praise as Baba Obey Turn 79”, will feature the performances of veteran gospel musician, Pastor Adelakun (Baba Ayewa), Evangelists: Bisi Alawiye, Olayiwola Phillips, Bukola Akinade (Senwele Jesu), Aduke Gold, Woli Agba and a host of others.

